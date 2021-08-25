Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Given Neutral Rating at CIBC

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$50.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Dye & Durham in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$57.90.

Shares of DND stock opened at C$47.60 on Tuesday. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of C$19.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.03.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

