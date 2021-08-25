E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Major Shareholder Sells $3,309,000.00 in Stock

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $3,309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Elliott Investment Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Elliott Investment Management sold 171,746 shares of E2open Parent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $2,057,517.08.

On Thursday, August 12th, Elliott Investment Management sold 338,011 shares of E2open Parent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $3,718,121.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Elliott Investment Management sold 51,900 shares of E2open Parent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $571,419.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Elliott Investment Management sold 162,927 shares of E2open Parent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,289.77.

NYSE ETWO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.83. 3,544,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,419. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $66.33 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETWO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

