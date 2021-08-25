EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) PT Raised to $163.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $152.00 to $163.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 4.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EGP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.56.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $171.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $125.43 and a fifty-two week high of $178.65.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 164.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

