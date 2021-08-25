Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

EMN stock opened at $113.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.48. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

