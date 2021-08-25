Edward M. Schulman Sells 1,760 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stock

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $392,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AVB opened at $221.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $232.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.81.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.44.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.