Edward M. Schulman Sells 1,760 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stock

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $392,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
AVB opened at $221.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $232.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.81.
AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.44.
About AvalonBay Communities
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
