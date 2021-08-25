eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

EHTH has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

eHealth stock opened at $41.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.11. eHealth has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $94.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17 and a beta of -0.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of eHealth by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of eHealth by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

