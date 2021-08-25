Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Reaches $0.0460 on Top Exchanges

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a market cap of $10.20 million and $300,304.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0460 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.20 or 0.00365737 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006063 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000174 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,938,784 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.