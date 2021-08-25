Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.150-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.030 EPS.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. G.Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.75.

NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,999. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.28.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

