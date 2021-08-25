Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) issued its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Electromed had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Electromed updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.
Electromed stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.89 million, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63. Electromed has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91.
ELMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Electromed in a research note on Tuesday.
Electromed Company Profile
Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. It offers smartvest, and airways clearance system to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The firm focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.
