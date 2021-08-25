Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.400-$6.400 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Barclays decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Electronic Arts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.85.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,262. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.32. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,630 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,520 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.