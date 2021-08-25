Empire Life Investments Inc. Acquires 555 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,136 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Twilio by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,413 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,198,000 after acquiring an additional 205,428 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Twilio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,416,000 after acquiring an additional 81,153 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,887,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,255,000 after acquiring an additional 741,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $355.30. 792,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,932. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $376.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.42 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.23 and a 52-week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total value of $1,144,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,016 shares of company stock valued at $66,186,460. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

