Empire Life Investments Inc. Purchases 121 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

UNH traded down $3.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $419.74. 1,908,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,781. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $431.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

