Empire Life Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,636 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 97.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,532,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,564,000 after buying an additional 755,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after purchasing an additional 616,118 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,516,000 after purchasing an additional 568,388 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 605,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,036,000 after purchasing an additional 467,205 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1,860.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 442,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,805,000 after purchasing an additional 420,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $204.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

FRC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Compass Point raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.21.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

