Empire Life Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $13,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,690,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,540,506. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

