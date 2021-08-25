Empowered Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 8,402 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 161.4% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,005,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $145.06. 4,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,200. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

