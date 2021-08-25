Empowered Funds LLC Buys New Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 33,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 170,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 73,696 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 20.3% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 654,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,629,000 after purchasing an additional 110,396 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 24.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,085,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,109,000 after purchasing an additional 215,705 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $773,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 23,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at $36,924,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,121,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,175 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALLY stock traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $53.08. The stock had a trading volume of 35,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

