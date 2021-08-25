Empowered Funds LLC Buys Shares of 13,305 AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 572.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 26.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCO traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,384. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

