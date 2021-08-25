Empowered Funds LLC Invests $1.82 Million in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,643 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,472,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,039,000 after acquiring an additional 785,195 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,146,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,569,000 after acquiring an additional 419,932 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 667,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,025,000 after acquiring an additional 257,450 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $23,569,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $18,883,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.86. 3,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,092. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.33. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

