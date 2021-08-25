Empowered Funds LLC Invests $2.43 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

RSP traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $155.67. The company had a trading volume of 22,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,314. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $103.48 and a 1 year high of $155.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

