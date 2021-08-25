Empowered Funds LLC Invests $3.82 Million in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $713,012,000 after purchasing an additional 148,342 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,066,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $409,017,000 after acquiring an additional 48,466 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 41.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,438,000 after acquiring an additional 567,789 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 14.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,686,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,936,000 after acquiring an additional 208,792 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,440,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,146,000 after acquiring an additional 92,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.92.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $155.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.13.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

