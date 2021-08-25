EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $88.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.56% from the stock’s current price.

EOG has been the subject of several other reports. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.10.

NYSE EOG opened at $68.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.97.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

