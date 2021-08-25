Eoin Rothery Sells 125,000 Shares of Thomson Resources Ltd (ASX:TMZ) Stock

Thomson Resources Ltd (ASX:TMZ) insider Eoin Rothery sold 125,000 shares of Thomson Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08), for a total value of A$13,750.00 ($9,821.43).

About Thomson Resources

Thomson Resources Ltd engages in the discovery, exploration, delineation, and development of base and precious metals in Australia. It primarily explores for gold, tin, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in Bygoo project located in Ardlethan of Southwestern New South Wales; Harry Smith Gold; and Chillagoe Gold project located in the Chillagoe area of North Queensland.

