EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.08.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQT. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291,577 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 7,372.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,553,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,278 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 684.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,543,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,947 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. EQT has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

