Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Sets New 52-Week High at $265.19

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $265.19 and last traded at $264.42, with a volume of 5266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their price target on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Equifax by 1,087.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 52.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Equifax by 70.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Equifax by 199.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

