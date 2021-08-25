Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 373 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 183.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SAP by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $148.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.42. The firm has a market cap of $182.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.10.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

