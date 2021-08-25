Equitable Trust Co. Buys 403 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth $594,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $1,128,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 178,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,696,000 after buying an additional 28,317 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $74.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $79.90.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.64%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

