Equitable Trust Co. Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 62.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 47,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

KBE opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.66. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

