Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 1,230 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATSG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

