Equitable Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 864.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 742,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000,000 after buying an additional 665,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,868,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,117,000 after buying an additional 128,118 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 497.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 164,896 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 97.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 26,757 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth $827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRGI opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $318.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 5.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

