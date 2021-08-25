Equitable Trust Co. Sells 561 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 25.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,032,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after acquiring an additional 322,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,043,000 after acquiring an additional 247,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 488,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,990,000 after acquiring an additional 154,464 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,135,000 after acquiring an additional 141,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.62.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $373.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $378.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $346.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

