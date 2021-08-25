Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Riskified Ltd’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Riskified in a report issued on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.43) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Riskified’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

RSKD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Riskified has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of Riskified stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. Riskified has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

