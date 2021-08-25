Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Soligenix, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Soligenix in a report released on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.55).

Get Soligenix alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Soligenix from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SNGX opened at $0.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02. The company has a market cap of $37.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.30. Soligenix has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 945.53% and a negative return on equity of 105.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNGX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Soligenix by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,647,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 596,505 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Soligenix by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 90,132 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Soligenix by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 128,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 83,971 shares during the period. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.