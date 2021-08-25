Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Extra Space Storage Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $7.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.16. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.15.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $177.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $179.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

