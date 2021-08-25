Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cisco Systems, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Cisco Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now forecasts that the network equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CSCO. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of CSCO opened at $59.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $59.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725,462 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,449,000 after buying an additional 54,419 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 685,622 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,338,000 after buying an additional 19,266 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182,468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.0% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $2,285,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

