ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.730-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ESE traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $91.14. 729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.31 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ESCO Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of ESCO Technologies worth $15,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

