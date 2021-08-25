Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $35.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust traded as high as $31.42 and last traded at $31.42, with a volume of 3845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.79.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.06.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.09%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.