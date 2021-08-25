Evedo (EVED) Price Up 15.9% This Week

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Evedo coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Evedo has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $2.51 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Evedo has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00053775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014716 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00052537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.84 or 0.00779913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00101138 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,441,339 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

