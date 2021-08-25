Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 25,722 Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth $508,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 208,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 42,817 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth $2,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

DX stock opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $612.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.23. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.16.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 242.43%. On average, analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.41%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.