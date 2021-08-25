Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $433,000 Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Exelixis by 1,035.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Exelixis by 388.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

EXEL stock opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXEL. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $1,048,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,200. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.