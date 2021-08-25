Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $401,000 in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 655.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPX opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.97. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $44.79.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. Equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,334 shares of company stock worth $8,277,038 over the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPX. Truist boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

