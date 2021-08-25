Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $469,000 in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at $54,772,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 78.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter valued at $2,058,000. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMND. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

In related news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $66,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,303 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

LMND opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.69.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.