Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $326,000 Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 436,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,323,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JLL stock opened at $239.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.86 and a twelve month high of $253.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.36.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

