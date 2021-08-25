Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Paul R. Johnston Sells 7,000 Shares

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $804,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,196.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paul R. Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $792,120.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total value of $804,580.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $115.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.14. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.51 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist upped their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after buying an additional 29,823 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,527 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 102,885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

