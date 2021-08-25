Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,293 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.89% of Extra Space Storage worth $194,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.15.

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.86. The stock had a trading volume of 15,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,060. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.44. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $179.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In other news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

