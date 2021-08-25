Fanhua Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of Fanhua stock opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.55. Fanhua has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $21.77.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Analysts expect that Fanhua will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fanhua stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Fanhua were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fanhua

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.