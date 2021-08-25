Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Shares Gap Down to $14.53

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.53, but opened at $14.00. Fanhua shares last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 277 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $743.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.77.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $167.13 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fanhua Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is 69.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Fanhua by 185.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 266,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 173,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fanhua by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after buying an additional 116,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fanhua by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after buying an additional 94,675 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fanhua by 2.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,306,000 after buying an additional 64,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Fanhua by 2.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,127,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after buying an additional 30,743 shares during the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fanhua Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

