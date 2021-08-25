FansTime (FTI) Price Up 6.6% This Week

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, FansTime has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. FansTime has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $574,096.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00053775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014716 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00052537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $381.84 or 0.00779913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00101138 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

