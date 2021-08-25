Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 5,406 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $219,970.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,925,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,110,141.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Artur Bergman sold 13,282 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $546,819.94.

On Monday, August 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $690,573.24.

On Monday, July 26th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $703,986.63.

On Monday, July 19th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $733,265.32.

On Monday, July 12th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $788,505.41.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $674,996.40.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $820,957.16.

On Monday, June 21st, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $808,697.61.

On Monday, June 7th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $720,284.62.

Shares of FSLY opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fastly by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after buying an additional 42,912 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Fastly by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Fastly by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Fastly by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 36,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

