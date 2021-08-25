Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.210-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $82 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.02 million.Fastly also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.650-$-0.570 EPS.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a sector perform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.69.

FSLY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,305,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924,647. Fastly has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,223,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $219,970.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,925,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,110,141.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,688 shares of company stock valued at $7,433,894 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fastly stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 11.55% of Fastly worth $802,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

