Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freddie Mac is a stockholder-owned corporation that supports homeownership and rental housing. Freddie Mac purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgages and mortgage-related securities, which it finances primarily by issuing mortgage passthrough securities and debt instruments in the capital markets. (Company Press Release) “

Get Federal Home Loan Mortgage alerts:

Separately, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.27 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.26.

Shares of OTCMKTS FMCC opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. On average, analysts predict that Federal Home Loan Mortgage will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. provides liquidity, stability and affordability to the U.S. housing market by purchasing residential mortgages loans originated by lenders and investing in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, Capital Markets and All Other.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Home Loan Mortgage (FMCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.